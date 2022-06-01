The Canberra Times
A transformation of Australia's political system beckons

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
The federal election produced some remarkable outcomes. Associated with the defeat of the government by the Labor opposition were the pathbreaking victories by the six teal independents and the stunning growth in Greens representation. The battleground was metropolitan Australia, with the teals successful in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and the Greens victorious in Brisbane.

John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

