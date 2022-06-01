A transformation of Australia's political system beckons

The second is that there is something bigger going on which builds on deeper changes in Australian society and politics. The past tells us that such transformations can happen. The political system is never static. In the past there have been several major realignments. Rural groups and voters formed the Country Party in 1920 and broke away from a single city-based non-Labor party. The rise of educated middle-class voters transformed the pattern of support for the previously working-class Labor Party. The split in the Labor Party in the 1950s and 1960s led to changes in the religious composition of the Labor, Liberal and Country parties as Catholics moved to the right. These were huge changes. Other party splits, like the rise of the Australian Democrats, also shook the major parties, but ultimately had no lasting impact.