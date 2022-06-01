Why is the US dollar so high? The culprit is inflation. Inflation in the United States is running at an eye-watering 8.5 per cent over the last 12 months, the highest since 1981. It's no surprise inflation is high. Demand for goods has skyrocketed. Americans have unleashed hundreds of billions of dollars that they saved during the pandemic. The money they would have normally spent on services during the pandemic has been spent on goods - given reluctance or inability to go to restaurants, bars and clubs - adding more pressure on the price of goods.