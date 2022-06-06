The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Kitchen Garden: The Canberra garden with 123 different edible plants

By Susan Parsons
June 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Robertson holding a Buddhas hand among pots of citrus on his front deck. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Responses to our question of whether readers had grown ginger or turmeric (Kitchen Garden, May 24, 2022) all came from males and the first and best was John Robertson of Ainslie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.