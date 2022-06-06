John said he has successfully grown turmeric for the past three years and ginger for the past two. The turmeric, purchased from the vege section of the local supermarket, was more prolific. He has also grown galangal over the past eight months and native ginger, including redback ginger, and native turmeric. The plantings have been in pots, some in a small polycarbonate greenhouse, and the rest outside, some of which suffered in late frosts.