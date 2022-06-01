The Canberra Times
First Nations tree scarring ceremony performed at ANU

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Paul Girrawah House, a Ngambri-Ngunnawal custodian, carrying out tree scarring on Country at ANU. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

For the first time since colonisation, a tree has been scarred - a sacred custom of First Nations people - at the Australian National University campus.

Local News

