A small stone hut built in 1929 deep in the Snowy Mountains to provide emergency shelter provided a vital bolthole for two young men caught unawares by the sudden arrival of the so-called "polar front" now pushing snow and sub-zero temperatures into alpine areas of NSW and the ACT.
Seamans Hut, located just off the popular Mt Kosciuszko summit walk, was reached by the two bushwalkers as the weather closed in. They took shelter as wild, icy winds topped 100km/h and heavy snow fell.
Advertisement
A Triple Zero emergency call fortunately was able to get out, despite the very limited phone reception in the area.
Emergency supplies of beef jerky kept at the hut sustained the bushwalkers until the dedicated police alpine rescue team, led by Detective Sergeant Brad Hughes, was able to get to them later on Tuesday morning and bring them out.
Such was the rapid deterioration in the weather and the accumulation of snow, conventional four-wheel drive vehicles were unable to gain access, with the Jindabyne-based police rescue team using their caterpillar-tracked Land Rover Defender to reach the hut as visibility in the area dropped below 10 metres.
The safe extraction of the men not only emphasised the importance of preparedness by hikers and bushwalkers, but also the vital safe haven role provided by the historic huts in the Kosciuszko, many of which were lost during the Black Summer bushfires and are now in urgent need of restoration.
The head of the Monaro police district has urged people to prepare well if heading into the high country, and for those overnighting or venturing off established walking trails to register their journey on the National Parks website.
Superintendent John Klepczarek said the two men were fortunate in that they were able to make their way to the shelter of Seaman's Hut before the weather closed in completely.
"Police got the call early on Tuesday that the bushwalkers were safe but stranded so the two men just had to bunker down until our alpine team could get to them," Supt Klepczarek said.
"This was a big early season storm but it showed how quickly the weather can close in up in the high country.
"This should send a clear message to others that while you may leave for your mountain hike on a bluebird day, that can change at the drop of a hat and you need to prepare for a change in conditions, to pack some emergency supplies, and for at least one person in the group to carry an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon).
READ MORE:
"Mobile phone reception is very limited out there so you can't rely on it," Supt Klepczarek said.
"People need to remember that when they get into trouble, that also puts at risk the people called out to rescue them."
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.