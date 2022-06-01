The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jindabyne-based police rescue team rescue two men trapped by icy weather blast near Mt Kosciuszko

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A small stone hut built in 1929 deep in the Snowy Mountains to provide emergency shelter provided a vital bolthole for two young men caught unawares by the sudden arrival of the so-called "polar front" now pushing snow and sub-zero temperatures into alpine areas of NSW and the ACT.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.