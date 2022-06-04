As a rebellious young Bhutanese, Ugyen has to push back against the frank and patient charm of those who influence him, like his grandmother (Tsheri Zom) who is his only kin and who leaves him in no doubt what she thinks of his plans. The guide assigned to take Ugyen on the long trek to Lunana, through thick forests and up steep mountainsides, has a more persuasive style. It will be easy, says Michen (Ugyen Norbu Lhendup) with a smile, and Ugyen won't ever want it to end. By the time Ugyen has realised that it is all uphill and strenuous, Michen admits that he doesn't like to discourage people as they set out on an eight-day trek.