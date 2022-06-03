The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween a kooky and convoluted anime whodunnit

By Cris Kennedy
June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween. M, 111 minutes. Three stars

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.