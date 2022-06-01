Dan McKellar knows Saturday night's quarter-final clash in Canberra against the Hurricanes will be an emotional one for players, fans and even the coach himself.
But as much as the upcoming departure of McKellar and four Brumbies stars at season's end may provide an added source of motivation to keep the farewell tour rolling, finding a balance and staying focused on the task at hand will be a priority.
"If you go out there just thinking that emotion is going to win you the game, then you'll leave disappointed," the coach said.
"We've got to make sure that tactically and physically, we turn up in the right headspace and also execute well."
The Brumbies officially confirmed that Tom Banks, Scott Sio, Irae Simone and Folau Fainga'a will leave the club after this year, with McKellar also moving on to a full-time role with the Wallabies.
In what could be the final home game of the year regardless of the result, McKellar hinted that the departing players will be honoured with a presentation in front of Brumbies fans on Saturday night.
"They came to the club as young men chasing an opportunity and they leave as internationals. It's a sad night, but plenty of good times ahead," McKellar said.
The coach was grateful for the time he had spent in Canberra after "nine special years" too, and spoke highly of his relationship throughout that period with veteran loosehead prop Scott Sio, whom he coached back in 2012 at Tuggeranong Vikings.
"He's been an incredibly influential player, a real leader amongst our group and the Pasifika players in particular," McKellar said.
"He's just a good man, loves the club and wants to go out on a high and I think the players will really lift for him."
And a lift is what the Brumbies desperately need after three straight defeats to end the regular season.
Unfortunately they'll be without Rob Valetini again. His return from a hamstring injury was ruled out by McKellar, with Tom Hooper expected to pick up the slack.
"The risk is too much," the coach said of Valetini's potential return.
McKellar blamed the team's "attitude" for their deflating loss to Moana Pasifika last week and is hopeful that playing at home with no travel fatigue allows the team to regain the form that had them vying for top spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder mere weeks ago.
"We got a lot of confidence out of the last few weeks. Whilst results might not have gone our way, it certainly doesn't have any mental hangover or issue for us," McKellar said.
"Now the message will be the same as what it has been the last six weeks - run up physically and get stuck in and win the collisions. The rest will roll off the back that.
"Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara - they've got All Blacks across the park, and individual threats, so we've got to make sure they have quiet nights.
"We played them about a month ago and they were pretty quiet so we've got to make sure it's the same this week."
ACT Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes - Saturday at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Jahrome Brown, 22. Ryan Lonergan 23. Ollie Sapsford.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
