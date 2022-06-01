The pace of economic growth has slowed markedly. The latest figures show that Australia's gross domestic product rose 0.8 per cent in the three months to March, compared with 3.6 per cent in the previous period.
Slower growth means the government will get less revenue in tax and that probably means constraints on public spending.
All this comes on top of rising energy prices, which are set to steepen energy bills from next month.
One retailer, ReAmped Energy, has taken the unusual step of encouraging customers to consider another retailer before prices double after July 1.
It presents a difficulty for the new government. It inherited the dwindling rate of growth and the accelerating rise in energy prices - but will voters see it that way?
The new Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, is keen to help them draw a (for him and Labor) helpful conclusion: "That's what has been left to us by the former government. And we have got a real issue with power prices.
"And again, that's the legacy of having had a decade under the Liberals where they haven't had a consistent energy policy."
The new Opposition has a dilemma of its own: can its leader Peter Dutton overcome his image as a bit of a bruiser?
There's a lot of advice about. Most of it consists of "just be yourself" - which may or may not work, depending on whether he really is a bit of a bruiser.
Either way, he has started to soften his stance.
He has said he regrets boycotting the Apology to Indigenous Australians back in 2008.
Former prime minister Kevin Rudd doesn't believe a word of it: "Dutton now says he regrets his decision. I don't believe him. More likely he regrets how the Apology brought our country together, rather than inspiring widespread dissent among white Australians as many predicted. Far from becoming a hero, Dutton's boycott made him look petty."
Oh, and it's winter.
A police rescue team rescued two men trapped by icy weather blasts near Mt Kosciuszko.
The police said: "This was a big early season storm but it showed how quickly the weather can close in up in the high country.
"This should send a clear message to others that while you may leave for your mountain hike on a bluebird day, that can change at the drop of a hat and you need to prepare for a change in conditions."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
