Strong early performances by two of its leading members have highlighted the depth of talent and experience within Labor's first ministry in almost a decade.
New Foreign Minister Penny Wong proved her credentials early on when, within hours of being sworn in, she was on the plane with Mr Albanese to Tokyo for his first meeting of the Quad and one-on-one's with the leaders of the US, India and Japan.
Although her presence would have proved invaluable to the Prime Minister given he has relatively little foreign affairs experience, Ms Wong remained discretely in the background, giving advice but never overshadowing her leader or stealing his thunder.
Then, on her return to Australia, Ms Wong was soon back on the plane; this time to the Pacific to fly the flag during a high-profile visit to the region by the Chinese Foreign Minister. Her trip, which included assurances on aid, work visas and more action on climate change, was welcomed by regional leaders and has done much to reboot Australia's relations with its Pacific family.
The other strong performer has been Jim Chalmers, the new Treasurer who has just inherited what is arguably the toughest job in the country. Mr Chalmers has already adopted a "tell it like it is" style which is a welcome relief after three and a half years of LNP spin.
While it's not unusual for an incoming government to look at the books and then say things are much worse than they had been told, this does appear to be true.
And, despite the obvious temptation to adopt a "the glass is half-empty" stance which could be used to justify resiling from his party's promises and commitments, Mr Chalmers is saying that while there are areas of strength in the economy, there are also areas of weakness - especially the unprecedented level of government debt - that need to be addressed.
Given inflation, slow wage growth and an adverse international outlook - which includes rising oil and gas prices - are just some of those issues, it was heartening for him to reiterate on Wednesday the Albanese government's support for a meaningful rise in the basic wage that would keep pace with inflation.
And, while the news it now has 77 seats and will be able to govern in the lower house in its own right is welcome for the government - and indeed the country - that doesn't mean it will be able to ignore the teals in the House of Representatives or the Greens and other crossbenchers in the Senate.
A two-seat majority is, at best, paper thin, and can evaporate overnight.
While the ALP will, naturally, be claiming it has a mandate for everything it took to the poll, it can't ignore the fact its primary vote fell, and that one in three voters supported an independent or minor-party candidate. It can't afford to take anybody in either chamber for granted, and will need to follow through on Mr Albanese's pledge to be more consultative than his predecessor, "Bulldozer" Morrison.
While Labor's new frontbench has already come under fire on a number of counts - including the failure to include veterans' affairs in cabinet and a heavily male-dominated leadership team - the overall appearance is a carefully selected mixture of fresh talent and well-seasoned experience; "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue", if you will.
This, given there is no reason to believe the next three years are going to be a less challenging time for Australia than those that have just passed, works in the nation's favour.
While the change of government has cleared the decks for significant resets in many areas, this is not an administration the opposition can accuse of wobbling along on training wheels.
