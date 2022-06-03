The Canberra Times

Mask protection and symptom suspicion in the age of COVID

June 3 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As the world opens up, people with chronic lung diseases continue to live with anxiety. Picture: Shutterstock.

For a lot of the pandemic, people with asthma and chronic lung diseases have lived in fear not only of catching the virus, but also worried how people looked at them when their regular symptoms presented.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.