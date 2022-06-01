"There's a risk that if nothing else changes, in five years' time, what we'll see is a pattern where women have chosen - particularly women in the family formation stage - have chosen disproportionately to work at home, men have been much more regular attenders at the office, and that very visibility, if nothing else changes, will show again who's being considered for promotion, who's being considered for sponsorship, mentorship, who is being put on the best of the training opportunities, because the women will be kind of invisible behind the screen," Ms Gillard said.

