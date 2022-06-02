Winter may have announced itself in no uncertain terms, but don't put the fishing tackle on ice just yet.
Some forms of fishing are only just starting to heat up, especially in the saltwater.
The scene is set for an action-packed winter on the rocks and beaches as schools of salmon and tailor chase bait in the shallows.
Lure fishers have found some monsters around the estuary mouths between Moruya and Tathra, with a few genuine 3kg fish - salmon and tailor - landed on spin gear.
It's particularly pleasing to see hefty tailor return to the South Coast in reasonable numbers. Fish to 60cm have been hooked on metal slugs in the Moruya River as far upstream as the Quarry Wharf.
A few rat kings have also been caught around Merimbula and Pambula.
Big southern black bream are moving in the estuaries and responding well to diving minnows, soft plastics and metal blades.
These fish don't always come easily, but they're of good average size - up to 40cm - and pull like trains on light tackle.
Offshore - but not too far out - the snapper and kingfish activity is gathering steam.
Montague Island and surrounding reefs are producing decent catches of both species as the water dips under 20-degrees.
Anglers have just over a week left to fish the trout streams and rivers.
The focus has been on the Eucumbene and Thredbo rivers, with massive numbers of spawning brown trout making their annual pilgrimage upstream.
Cold, wet conditions are absolutely perfect for spawn run trout so expect a surge in fish numbers in the wake of this week's icy blast.
Trout streams close at the end of the June long weekend.
