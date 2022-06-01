A raft of ACT laws will be subtly overhauled to reflect and create a more accepting and inclusive Canberra, the Attorney-General has said.
Shane Rattenbury will on Thursday introduce a series of amendments to the Legislative Assembly that will update nearly 40 laws with gender-neutral language.
"Language is important and powerful. Many Canberrans are gender diverse, and Canberra is an inclusive and welcoming community. It is time that the language of our legislation reflects that," Mr Rattenbury said.
"The use of personal pronouns in the masculine or feminine are simply no longer appropriate in our legislation. The use of gender-neutral language in our society is important to reflect and foster an accepting, inclusive, and progressive Canberra community."
References in laws to "he" or "she", "his" or "her", "him" or "her", and "himself" and "herself" will be replaced with "they", "their", "them", "themself" or the relevant noun.
While grammar pedants in some quarters have expressed alarm about the growing use of the singular form of they, it has a long history. Grammarians have decried its use since at least the eighteenth century, a 2018 article from the Oxford English Dictionary reported.
The Oxford English Dictionary includes a reference to singular they from 1375, when it was used in a medieval romance.
Mr Rattenbury said using gender-fair and inclusive language would help reduce gender stereotyping, promote social change and would contribute to achieving gender equality.
The overhauled Commonwealth style manual, released in October 2020, recommended using gender-neutral pronouns, such as "they" and "them", unless the writer could ask an individual their preference.
The manual says the government's language should reflect changes in society.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
