The Canberra Times

Protecting plants from the ravages of strong, cold winds

By John Gabriele
June 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protecting plants from those sometimes destructive cold, winter winds. Picture: Shutterstock.

Winter brings with it those cold westerly winds that cut like a knife and can cause damage to many plants and features within the garden.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.