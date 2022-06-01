In the first Legislative Assembly sitting since the federal election, Chief Minister Andrew Barr was basking in the reflected glory of a federal Labor victory in the sandpit of territory politics.
It was always going to be that way. It was like Mr Barr was riding the wave of his bigger brother's success in the school yard, using it to pick on his enemies across the chamber.
But for a Chief Minister quick to point at a federal failure, how long can this new moment last? Mr Barr has only held the post under Coalition governments, and his tenure will now enter a new and very different period.
First, there was plenty to gloat about. The all-but-certain vanquishing of Senator Zed Seselja, an old sparring partner from the Assembly. The near wipe-out of moderate Liberals around the country, with a growing number of voters eager to see action on climate change.
Mr Barr told the chamber in the morning about the opportunities a federal Labor government offered. He was clearly having fun recounting the demise of the Coalition, calling it "a rejection of the ultra-conservative politics of division and fear".
Maybe this is why the members opposite - the Canberra Liberals - were prone to such vociferous interjections during Wednesday's question time. Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson withdrew an imputation ACT Labor laundered money with poker machines, before Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee was ejected from the chamber.
"Kicked out of question time for continuing to hold this Labor-Greens government to account," Ms Lee posted on Twitter shortly afterwards.
By the afternoon, the government suffered an own goal. The Greens moved to suspend debate on a Labor motion to call for a review of electronic gambling, after the Liberals sought to amend it and highlight Labor's connection to gambling revenue.
"The one thing that the Greens can't stand more than gambling is risking their relationship with ACT Labor," the Liberals' Mark Parton said.
The reflected glory of a Labor victory only gets a government so far. Mr Barr still has a tricky coalition to manage, and a long run to the next territory election. The old reason for the ACT's problems - a federal government that treats Canberrans like second-class citizens - won't sound very convincing for much longer.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
