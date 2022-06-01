The Canberra Times

Anthony Albanese passes the test on new ministry, but veterans' affairs should be in cabinet

By Doug Dingwall
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces his new ministry on Tuesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Anthony Albanese's new ministry delivers on one of Labor's election campaign promises, at least in one respect.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.