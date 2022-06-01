First is the decision to move senior Labor MP and long-serving education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek from that portfolio to environment and water. It's been interpreted in some parts of the media as a demotion, although Labor vehemently denies it. Jason Clare was due for a key portfolio following his strong performance in the campaign. Ms Plibersek is one of the new government's most experienced leaders. That Mr Albanese has appointed her to lead one of its major policy priorities shouldn't be controversial, even if it wasn't expected.