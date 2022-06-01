The Canberra Times

Coal fire power: Eraring Power Station in the Hunter Valley is running out of coal, Origin tells ASX

By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:04am
Eraring Power Station in the Hunter Valley. File picture.

Origin Energy has advised the Australian Stock Exchange that Eraring Power Station in NSW's Hunter region is running out of coal.

