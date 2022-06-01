The Canberra Times

Shanghai celebrates end of lockdown

By Brenda Goh and Jason Xue
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:08am
Shanghai residents staying up late to ring in the end of the city's gruelling COVID-19 lockdown.

Shanghai has sprung back to life after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with people driving cars again or cramming into trains and buses to go back to work, hoping to never go through a similar ordeal again.

