Wright home breaks suburb record with over-$1.9 million sale

A four-bedroom home in Wright has broken the suburb record after selling prior to auction for more than $1.9 million.
Selling agent Bree Prince of HIVE Property was unable to confirm the price at 26 Serventy Street, however, Allhomes understands the residence broke the previous suburb record by more than $170,000.
The home features 10-metre-high ceilings, an Italian travertine feature wall and a central atrium that forms the heart of the home.
"The sellers built the home and designed it to their lifestyle, and the amazing thing about this floor plan is that the atrium can be opened up and become a huge living area," Ms Prince said.
"We knew it would garner a lot of interest because it was a very special home.
"It's the street appeal. I've been door-knocking in this street for three years and remember seeing this home ... it's just got a nice feel to it."
More than 80 groups went through the home during the auction campaign.
Wright's previous suburb record was set by the house at 5 Tisher Street when it sold in January for $1.785 million.
"We knew it would set a new record for the suburb when it first listed but I do think there are other homes that also have the potential of breaking the suburb benchmark," Ms Prince said.
The residence was scheduled to go under the hammer on Saturday but was snapped up just days before.
If it had gone to auction, it would have been one of 86 auctions held across the capital on Saturday. By the end of the day, Canberra's busiest day for auctions had recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate of 64 per cent.
"Auction clearance rates falling around the 60 per cent mark is probably the lowest we've seen it in quite some time, indicating that we're returning to a normal market ... because the last two years have been anything but normal," Ms Prince said.
"We'll start to see more properties sell prior to auction or potentially pass in, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's just the process of it all.
"Previously, a property like this would've had five to 10 solid buyers but now we have one or two strong buyers ... the market has returned to some level of normality."
