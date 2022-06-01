The Canberra Times
Wright home breaks suburb record with over-$1.9 million sale

By Sara Garrity, Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:25am, first published 7:07am
Allhomes understands the residence broke the previous suburb record by more than $170,000.

A four-bedroom home in Wright has broken the suburb record after selling prior to auction for more than $1.9 million.

