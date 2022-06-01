The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Joe Tapine to step up as leader of the Canberra Raiders pack

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Tapine will lead the Raiders forward pack in Josh Papalii's absence. Picture: Keegan Carroll

His Papa won't be there beside him, but that won't change Joe Tapine's approach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.