Four-hectare Wamboin property sets new record with $2.48 million sale

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:28am, first published 5:00am
1311 Norton Road, Wamboin

A five-bedroom property in Wamboin on four hectares of land has sold via private negotiations for an eye-watering price of $2.48 million.

