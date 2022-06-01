Four-hectare Wamboin property sets new record with $2.48 million sale

A five-bedroom property in Wamboin on four hectares of land has sold via private negotiations for an eye-watering price of $2.48 million.
The sale of 1311 Norton Road, affectionately known as Ardore, was spearheaded by Richard Luton and Sophie Luton of Luton Properties Manuka.
Advertisement
Mr Luton said the property -which had been on the market since February - was exchanged on Friday.
A tree-lined driveway gives way to the main residence, which includes four bedrooms and a study; an open-plan dining and kitchen area with a separate formal living room.
The main residence also includes an indoor swimming pool and spa that spills seamlessly onto an al fresco area and a built-in barbecue and kitchenette.
The property also comes with an additional studio with its own bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
Additional garage space also allows 10 vehicles to park on the property.
"It was a big, beautiful property on a sensational piece of land. The best of both worlds really; country living nearby Canberra," Mr Luton said.
The property is just a 30-minute drive to and from Canberra and offers an ideal retreat for its new home owners.
Wamboin's previous record was set in 2021 by the house at 107 Bingley Way - which spreads across more than six hectares - when it sold for $2.35 million. This latest sale surpassed that by $130,000.
"We knew that everything in the house from what is offered to its size, had the potential to break Wamboin's record, so it was no surprise," Mr Luton added.
"The new buyers are a local family who wanted a rural setting."
Government records note that the property at 1311 Norton Road last sold in 2020 for $1.84 million, with the current sellers pocketing a cool $640,000 in two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.