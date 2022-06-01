The Canberra Times
Canberra auctions: Downer home opposite light rail sells for $1.431 million

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:28am
A three-bedroom house in Downer, opposite Canberra's light rail network, sold under the hammer on Saturday morning for $1.431 million, thanks to two parties who fought tooth and nail for the home.

