One reason for NZ's reputation for integrity is its firmly merit-based professional civil service. The Public Service Commissioner is the employer of departmental secretaries and responsible for overseeing their performance. Appointments by the Governor-General are based on the Commissioner's advice following consultation with the Prime Minister and relevant minister, the reverse of the Australian process (where appointments are based on the PM's advice after a report from the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in consultation with the Commissioner). As a former NZ Commissioner once told me, his success in the appointments he made lies crucially in how well the appointee develops a constructive relationship with the minister, but nonetheless the NZ system clearly gives greater primacy to merit than ours. The Commissioner also very clearly is the head of the Service, a role I strongly believe our APS Commissioner should have.