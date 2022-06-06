For a while in the 1980s and 1990s, Australia and many other Western countries looked to New Zealand for inspiration about public sector reform. NZ went faster and further on New Public Management reforms including devolution of management authority, stronger accountability for results, wide use of market competition techniques including to reform government business enterprises and to increase efficiency in both service delivery and corporate services, and making its Reserve Bank operationally independent.
Not all the reforms were successful and many were not suited to other countries despite endorsement by international organisations such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as well as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. NZ itself drew back from parts of the agenda, for example following the 2001 report of the Review of the Centre. Moreover, concern that NZ's unitary, unicameral, majoritarian political framework made executive government too powerful allowing such major reforms to occur with limited checks and balances led to NZ's current Mixed Member Proportional voting system and its shared power outcome.
Nonetheless, most of the framework from that reform era continues, as does the framework that emerged from Australia's more pragmatic approach to NPM reforms. But Australia seems less aware of more recent reforms in NZ and less keen today to learn from its near neighbour's experience.
Yet there really is much for us to learn as a recent book, Public Policy and Governance Frontiers in New Zealand (edited by Evan Berman and Girol Karacaoglu, published by Emerald Publishing in 2020), demonstrates.
Perhaps the most important area concerns managing relations between Indigenous peoples and the settler population. The 1860 Waitangi Treaty permeates all aspects of government in NZ. There remain great challenges in ensuring the relationship is managed on the basis of equal Treaty partners but what an advance NZ demonstrates over Australia's record.
Let me focus here, however, on two other areas where the new Albanese government could turn to NZ for guidance.
As Susan Snively in her chapter in the book reports, NZ has a well-earned reputation for being among the least corrupt in the world - always in the top five and often first (currently equal first) on the Corruption Perception Index compiled by Transparency International (Australia has dropped steadily since 2012 and now ranks 18th).
Interestingly, until NZ's Serious Fraud Office was given the mandate to address corruption in 2014, NZ has not had the equivalent of an ICAC. Even now, it relies more heavily on a broad 'National Integrity System', a framework based on doing the right thing supported by transparency and accountability.
The system has many pillars across the legislature, the executive, the judiciary, the public service, integrity agencies, media, civil society and business. It is supported by a "tool kit" of measures:
The system is regularly reviewed. The most recent (2018) review reported substantial progress in addressing issues raised in 2013, particularly by the three central agencies to set the "tone at the top", but it also drew attention to areas needing more attention (for example, some government appointments "left room for doubt", national environment reporting "could be enhanced" and the public management system does not demand that major policies be independently monitored and evaluated). It also identified new emerging challenges.
Among the possible lessons for Australia is that establishing a federal anti-corruption agency may be necessary but is by no means sufficient. There are many existing provisions in the Australian "system" which should be promoting integrity - procurement rules under the Public Governance, Performance and Accountability Act, APSC guidance on official conduct in line with the APS Values, Employment Principles and Code of Conduct, the role of integrity agencies such as the Auditor-General, the Ombudsman and the Information Commissioner, and the policies and procedures intended to ensure merit-based government appointments - but there is evidence of considerable lapses in practice and gaps in the system. A more comprehensive review of our "National Integrity System" would identify our weak spots and where action needs to be taken.
Helen Haines' bill for an Australian Federal Integrity Commission has considerable merit. Its emphasis on promoting integrity not just addressing corruption would facilitate a NZ-style approach (the bill includes provision to require the government to present a National Integrity and Anti-corruption Plan at least every four years). It would not be limited to investigating allegations of "corrupt conduct" as the Morrison government's model proposed, nor would it treat politicians, public servants and ministerial staff differently to others. It would require new codes of conduct for ministers, parliamentarians, ministerial staff and other employees of parliamentarians, complementing those for public servants and Parliamentary Service employees, consistent with what is also emerging from the Jenkins Inquiry.
I am not entirely convinced, however, of the proposed role for public inquiries (though the bill would constrain their use) and I am uneasy about allowing a lawyer-dominated commission to expand its scope. I would encourage closer cooperation than may be implied by the bill between a new commission and existing integrity agencies to ensure matters are considered by the most relevant authority (e.g. mismanagement allegations by the Auditor-General, citizens' concerns about services by the Ombudsman, alleged breaches of the APS Code of Conduct by the APS Commissioner or Merit Protection Commissioner if not adequately handled by the agency head).
One reason for NZ's reputation for integrity is its firmly merit-based professional civil service. The Public Service Commissioner is the employer of departmental secretaries and responsible for overseeing their performance. Appointments by the Governor-General are based on the Commissioner's advice following consultation with the Prime Minister and relevant minister, the reverse of the Australian process (where appointments are based on the PM's advice after a report from the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in consultation with the Commissioner). As a former NZ Commissioner once told me, his success in the appointments he made lies crucially in how well the appointee develops a constructive relationship with the minister, but nonetheless the NZ system clearly gives greater primacy to merit than ours. The Commissioner also very clearly is the head of the Service, a role I strongly believe our APS Commissioner should have.
In his chapter in the Berman/Karacaoglu book, Iain Rennie (a former Commissioner) describes NZ's public sector reforms since 2000 highlighting three developments: the increased emphasis on "outcomes", the focus on "stewardship" and organisational capability to address long-term issues, and the shift in accountability towards collective responsibilities. While he expresses disappointment about progress on these at the time of writing in 2019, the subsequent new Public Service Act under the Ardern government has recovered any lost ground.
Whereas our PGPA Act and amended Public Service Act do refer to collaboration, capability and stewardship, the NZ legislation takes these ideas to a new level. It sets out public service principles as well as values, the former including "free and frank advice" and "stewardship" as well as political neutrality, merit-based appointments and open government.
"Stewardship" as defined focuses on the long-term capability of the Service and its people. Chief executives must support their ministers to act as a "good steward" maintaining public institutions and providing advice on the long-term implications of policies. Long-term insights briefings must be provided to the appropriate minister at least every three years, identifying medium- and long-term trends, risks and opportunities.
The legislation also provides new ways of promoting across-government management of particular policy concerns through interdepartmental ventures and "system leaders", promoting a broader understanding of "outcomes" through purposeful collaboration including with local authorities.
While the Thodey Report made some reference to NZ experience, there is more the Albanese government could draw upon as it looks to rejuvenate the APS.
