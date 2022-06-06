It is said their engagement is forced by tight staff ceilings but that has to be a charade as they effectively add to the total number of staff. The government must know of and approve the hiring of thousands of labour hire and contractors as an exceeding of its staff ceiling. The more plausible reason is that managers, with a nod and a wink from the government, are happy to place a call for staff to an employment agency rather than recruit through the exacting merit procedures of the Public Service Act. And unsatisfactory staff can be given the heave-ho by a another call to the hire company rather than having to work through the Act's procedures for dismissal on the grounds of inefficiency or otherwise. But staff ceilings are now going so that "reason" is busted.