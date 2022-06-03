Canberra politicians model homegrown fashion for Australian Made Week

Australian Made Week starts on Monday, a chance to celebrate local makers and growers around the country.
And ACT politicians Tara Cheyne from Labor, Johnathan Davis from the Greens and Leanne Castley from the Liberals have got into the spirit of the week by modelling local fashion by designers from the Handmade Market Canberra.
Advertisement
Cheyne is the business minister for the ACT, while Davis and Castley are the shadow business ministers for their parties, so they are familiar with the importance of promoting local products.
One of Canberra's biggest local success stories, the Handmade Market Canberra, joined the Australian Made Campaign in 2019. It is the only market in Canberra to receive the Australian Made imprimatur.
Handmade Market Canberra managing director Julie Nichols says the market was passionate about supporting independent, small and creative businesses.
And the backing of the Australian Made campaign was critical.
"So when you shop with us, you're supporting designers who make their products right here at home - often working with local suppliers and other local makers in the process. This impacts not just one family or small business, but an entire community," Nichols says.
The fabulous fashion photo shoot took place in Commonwealth Park and Regatta Point, where the newly refurbished Walter cafe and The Marion function centre have just opened.
And as for the politicians turned models?
"They were naturals," Nichols says.
How would you describe your style?
Versatile, practical and comfortable.
Do you have a favourite, go-to outfit ?
I do own one style of dress in three colours, so it's probably that! But day to day you're almost guaranteed to see me in one of two outfits: a t-shirt/blouse and jeans, or a dress. I favour dresses that can suit all occasions given I can often have quite different events and meetings on in any one day, and not having to change in between is a plus! Boots are my other staple, all year round.
Has your style changed since you entered the Assembly?
Yes and no. Many dresses I was wearing in 2016 and 2017 are still on high rotation. I no longer wear boots with heels - being able to be on my feet all day without complaint is important, as is the need to move quickly if needed! I rarely buy dresses with a knee-length hemline anymore (opting for much longer), whereas that used to be my preference.
Advertisement
What did you think of the clothes you modelled?
I loved them! I was really attracted to the elegance of design and also how effortless each outfit was to wear, with no fussing about with belts or buttons or zips. The fabrics were luxurious while being light and comfortable. My favourite was the black dress - how could it not be!
Do you have any favourite Australian designers?
I have a particular penchant for Review and Witchery for everyday wear - the cuts are generally flattering and work for all types of occasions. Leo Lin is my go-to for when I really want to take it to the next level.
How did it feel to be part of a fashion shoot?
I was a little daunted but feeling confident and comfortable in the clothes made me relax and enjoy it. I'm not sure I'll ever learn what to do with my hands when posing!
Advertisement
Why is it important to support Australian made?
For so many reasons! Every dollar you spend supporting a local business goes back into the community - stimulating other homegrown businesses, boosting our economy and supporting local jobs. You can also be assured of the quality, processes and care taken. We have extraordinary talent and range - and by supporting Australian made, we encourage industries to grow, and growing industries gives us even more high quality goods and more choice.
How would you describe your style?
I've found what works for me, but it's pretty basic. It's been said that I am the most casually dressed member of the Assembly. I'm okay with that. I would argue that most of the world's problems were created by white men in suits. Of those, the only thing I can change is being seldom found in a suit.
Advertisement
Do you have a favourite, go-to outfit?
Yes, and it's the same outfit but in about 20 different colours. Blazer, t-shirt, skinny jeans and boots.
You've said the rules around attire for the Assembly are quite strict, even in a progressive jurisdiction such as the ACT. Do you think MLAs should be allowed to wear whatever they like in the chamber?
I could see some MLAs taking too many liberties if they were allowed to wear whatever they liked in the chamber. I do think, however, there is something to be said for politicians and leaders, in general, being authentic. The clothes we wear is one obvious way to do that. Also, it's not uncommon for me to work more than 10 hours a day, and I reckon I'm more productive if I'm comfortable.
What did you think of the clothes you modelled?
Advertisement
I loved them! I particularly enjoyed trying on clothes I wouldn't usually try on or pick for myself and learning that I liked them. This experience has challenged me to broaden my monochromatic wardrobe.
Do you have any favourite Australian designers?
This experience has forced me to reckon with the fact that I do not know many Australian designers. I chatted to some friends after work about this photoshoot and learned that my friends didn't know many Australian designers either. Hopefully, this project will help more Canberrans learn about the fantastic Australian designers available to us, and help other Canberrans to look closer to home for new fashion.
How did it feel to be part of a fashion shoot?
It was a refreshing change to work with a photographer who wanted to get me at my best angle. You see, unfortunately the Australian press core has a bit of a habit of taking and posting photos of politicians at their most unflattering angles. Although I'm sure there are many who would argue that by virtue of being a politician, I've lost my flattering angles.
Advertisement
Why is it important to support Australian Made?
In my short time in the Assembly, I have always tried to encourage Canberrans to reflect on their own purchasing power and wherever possible, buy local. Canberrans are a parochial bunch and rightly so. We have a lot to be proud of. Spending our "hard-earned" in businesses owned and operated by our friends and our neighbours is an important exercise of social responsibility. Additionally, limiting the influence of "fast fashion" by investing in high quality, locally made products, reduces our impact on the environment.
How would you describe your style?
The shoes determine the outfit, sparkles are always appropriate, pink is my usual go-to, and I agree with Dolly Parton when she says "I would never stoop so low as to be fashionable, that's the easiest thing in the world to do".
Do you have a favourite, go-to outfit?
Advertisement
Boots with either jeans or a skirt, unless I'm at work, then it's usually skirt or pants with a jacket.
Has your style changed since you entered the Assembly?
No, over the last 10 years I have worked in a professional environment and the work wardrobe hasn't changed.
What did you think of the clothes you modelled?
I loved the clothes I modelled, they were comfortable and well made. The fabrics were terrific quality and looked great.
Advertisement
Do you have any favourite Australian designers?
Not really, however when I think of fairly affordable clothes the first that come to mind are; Cue/Veronkia Maine for work clothes, RM Williams for jeans, boots and belts, Bella Boheme for whimsical fun.
How did it feel to be part of a fashion shoot?
I had a great time, it was a fun morning. Karleen Minney, the photographer, was wonderful, she made it fun and easy for someone who hates posing for pics. Julie and the team from Handmade Canberra were lovely and had worked hard to pull things together so quickly. And the venues, the National Capital Exhibition and The Marion and Walter café are wonderful places so it was all wonderful.
Why is it important to support Australian made?
Advertisement
Keep money in Australia, local jobs, local skills, great customer service, great quality.
It puts Australia on the map.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.