Let's look at an example from the pandemic. In 2021, the race to vaccinate Australians was stymied by limited supply. The Morrison government was seen as flat-footed in its negotiations with Pfizer for its new vaccine. Subsequently, as part of a broader emphasis on "modern manufacturing", the government - with support from the Andrews Labor government in Victoria - was impelled to take the unprecedented step of establishing a multi-billion-dollar deal with a big Pharma company (Moderna) to manufacture its vaccines in Melbourne.

