As for Robespierre, who cast himself as "an outsider looking in" as well as "the conscience of the Revolution", he critically under-estimated his enemies. A leader with "next to no managerial or practical skills", unable to boil an egg, "little more than a dunce in matters financial", foolishly identified himself with "the people". They had other ideas. The way ordinary Parisians scoffed and jeered at the arrested Robespierre demonstrates yet again that most political lives end badly. No leader should confuse themselves with the nation. Anyone disdaining the politics of politics has a guaranteed short shelf life. Actually meeting and knowing the people is a salutary corrective to abstract theorising.

