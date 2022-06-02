The Canberra Times
Services Australia must offer permanent roles to casuals eligible for conversion: Fair Work Commission

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:25am
Services Australia must offer permanent jobs to casual workers waiting in merit pools after applying for vacant roles, despite the social welfare agency's claims it had the power to decide otherwise, the industrial umpire has found.

