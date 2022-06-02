Services Australia must offer permanent jobs to casual workers waiting in merit pools after applying for vacant roles, despite the social welfare agency's claims it had the power to decide otherwise, the industrial umpire has found.
The Fair Work Commission has ruled that Services Australia must offer to convert employees' casual roles to permanent ones, if they had been employed there for 12 months, had worked a regular pattern of hours for at least six months that could translate to full- or part-time work, and were rated as suitable in a merit process after applying for a vacant role.
Services Australia argued it would only have to offer the casual staff permanent roles if there was an existing ongoing vacancy in the agency similar to the role the workers had applied for.
Fair Work Commissioner Leigh Johns rejected the agency's claim in a ruling made in Melbourne on Wednesday, saying it would mean Services Australia could veto industrial laws requiring employers to offer casual conversion to staff.
The decision is a victory for casual staff and the Community and Public Sector Union, which brought the case to the umpire in June 2021 after Services Australia did not offer permanent roles to 19 employees who were in a merit pool and met the criteria for casual conversion.
Services Australia told the staff there was no available vacancy or similar vacancy to which they could be appointed on an ongoing basis.
About 10 per cent or 3200 of the agency's staff were casually employed last year.
Fair Work's finding also has potential consequences for other federal public service agencies with staff working as casuals for prolonged periods, requiring them to convert their positions into ongoing ones where eligible. The public service employed 8700 casual staff last year.
Commissioner Johns found Services Australia was incorrect in arguing the agency's chief executive had complete discretion to decide against offering ongoing employment to a casual employee who was eligible for conversion to a permanent role.
Industrial laws requiring employers to offer a permanent role - called the casual conversion term - did not allow them to override the obligation if they preferred to employ staff casually, the commissioner said.
"It is the very purpose of the casual conversion term to require employers to offer permanency to eligible casual employees. That is at the heart of what the casual conversion term does. It does not ask whether that is something the employer wants to do," Commissioner Johns said.
"In Services Australia's view, the agency head has complete discretion to side-step the casual conversion term, and decide not to offer eligible casual employees ongoing employment, even where they are placed in an active merit pool for a vacancy similar to their current role."
Commissioner Johns said Services Australia and the public service commission did not appear to accept the casual conversion term itself created the vacancy, or that industrial laws deemed that an ongoing role exists which must be offered to the eligible casual employee.
The Australian Public Service Commission's view instead was that there must be two vacancies for the eligible casual employee to be made an offer.
These included one that was advertised, followed by a merit selection process, and the creation of a merit pool in which the eligible casual employee was placed. For an eligible casual employee to be made an offer, there must be a "second vacancy" at the time they are assessed for conversion.
Commissioner Johns rejected the argument, saying it would allow employers to side-step industrial laws requiring them to offer permanent employment to casuals eligible for conversion.
"No other national system employer could avoid its obligation to make an offer of casual conversion in these circumstances. Neither can the Commonwealth," he said.
"Services Australia says that in deciding whether to create a vacancy or not, its decision-makers will consider whether the position is funded in the budget, the average staffing level cap, and whether there are sufficient duties at the classification level. These are erroneous considerations."
Preferences of employers not to create additional permanent roles, and to budget for casual positions rather than permanent ones were beside the point and not reasonable grounds to withhold offers to convert casual roles, Commissioner Johns said.
"Services Australia continues to maintain a very large casual workforce, many of whom are long term. It is trite to say there may be insufficient duties at the classification level, simply because the agency would prefer the duties to be performed on a casual basis rather than an ongoing basis," he said.
"Notwithstanding the lack of reasonable grounds that these considerations constitute, they are dubious as a question of fact."
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
