An expanding ACT public service may not require more office space, the government has suggested, with flexible work meaning more staff may be accommodated in the same space, reducing the environmental impact of government offices.
The ACT government has noted a recommendation from the Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment to significantly reduce the amount of floor space it assigns to each public servant in an effort to cut harmful emissions.
The ACT could reduce emissions by more than 90,000 tonnes a year if it reduced floor space ratios in its public service offices to 10 square metres per person.
The reshuffle would force significant work to move staff, with potential building consolidation and adjusted fit-outs.
But a report on scope 3 emissions prepared by the office of the Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment recommended the ACT government cut floor space ratios further.
In a response to the recommendations tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, the government said a trend to smaller footprints for office-based staff had already begun.
"While existing lease obligations may preclude this target being met in the short term, the transition to hybrid and other forms of flexible work (including working from home) means that the current spatial standard of 12 square metres per workpoint could eventually reduce to 7 square metres per office worker without the need to redesign or relinquish workspaces," the government's response said.
"As our workforce grows, should we need not take out any additional leased office space, the ratio of workpoints to employees will reduce over time."
Office vacancy rates have remained low in Canberra, even through periods where significant numbers of employees have chosen to work from home.
The public sector has driven the strong demand for Canberra office space, as vacancy rates fall again in the capital.
New data released by JLL Research showed Canberra's vacancy rate dropped to 5.5 per cent for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 5.7 per cent the previous quarter.
Scope 3 emissions come from activities or assets outside the ACT, including the emissions associated with products and services bought by the territory.
The report on the ACT's scope 3 emissions, tabled in the Assembly last year, recommended the ACT government develop scope 3 emissions targets.
The government has noted the recommendation, saying the complexities and uncertainty with the measurement of scope 3 emissions, and a lack of national or international guidelines, meant it could not yet mandate targets.
The Assembly's standing committee on environment, climate change and biodiversity last month recommended targets for scope 3 emissions needed to be set in the territory if the ACT was to meet its net-zero by 2045 target.
"Future emissions reporting by the government should include scope 3 emissions," the committee said in its report on the 2020-21 annual and financial reports hearings.
The ACT public service has increasingly sought to position itself at the forefront of changing work practices, including allowing flexible and home work permanently and adding office spaces in different parts of Canberra that workers from any directorate can access.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr last year declared the era of in-office 9-to-5 work was over for the territory's public servants.
Mr Barr said it "will never, ever return to what it was pre-pandemic", and the era of compulsory daily attendance at the office for white-collar public servants had ended.
The government has also indicated a four-day working week would make Canberra one of the most progressive cities in the world and allow its public service to leverage the different work-life balance to attract quality staff.
An Assembly inquiry into the future of the working week, which is exploring the challenges and opportunities of a four-day work week, is taking public submissions until October 28.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
