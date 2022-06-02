The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Death of obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Peter Scott leaves Canberra community in shock

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:59am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The loss of Dr Peter Scott is being felt in Australia and across the world. Picture: Supplied

Canberra obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Peter Scott is being remembered as making an enormous contribution to obstetric care both in Australia and overseas as his family and friends try to come to grips with his shock death.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.