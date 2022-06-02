Canberra obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Peter Scott is being remembered as making an enormous contribution to obstetric care both in Australia and overseas as his family and friends try to come to grips with his shock death.
A maternity hospital in West Timor where he gave his time and expertise is already planning to name a new education centre in his honour.
Advertisement
A public memorial in Dr Scott's honour, open to all, will be held at Llewellyn Hall at the Australian National University at 1pm on Sunday.
His family has stressed they would like any woman treated by Dr Scott over the last three decades to feel very welcome to attend the memorial.
Dr Scott, 64, died in Canberra last Thursday.
The popular and much-loved medico had been an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Canberra for 30 years, the last 20 years at the Canberra Hospital. He was regarded as a fine mentor to many across the profession, including midwives, nurses, students and doctors.
Dr Scott's wife Ann Maree Parker said the family had been incredibly moved by the support they had received from the community.
"The outpouring of love and care we've been given - even I didn't quite understand the absolute breadth of how many people he's touched," she said.
Dr Scott had two sons Tim and Hamish as well as stepchildren Elise, Taylor and Matt. The family also included Tim's partner Felicity, Elise's partner Aaron, Taylor's partner Sam and Matt's partner Danni. Jack and Eden were also treasured members of the family, with Jack's partner Alanna and Eden's partner Noah.
Canberra obstetrician Professor Steve Robson, in a tribute piece for the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, of which Dr Scott was a fellow, wrote that the unexpected loss of Dr Scott had "seen a wave of sadness across the country and internationally".
"Peter was a gentle and deeply caring person and was well-known for his calm demeanour even during the most stressful clinical situations," Professor Robson wrote.
Dr Scott's friend and fellow Canberra obstetrician, Dr David O'Rourke, paid tribute to the work he had done to improve obstetric care in developing countries.
Dr Scott had made at least 30 trips overseas in the last 13 years to improve care in countries such as Indonesia, Fiji and Africa and even in a refugee camp on the Thai/Burma border.
Dr O'Rourke said Dr Scott had a true spirit of egalitarianism in the approach to his work.
"Everyone loved Peter and Peter loved everyone back," he said.
"He was patient and empathetic and he treated everyone equally."
Dr O'Rourke made special mention of the work Dr Scott and his wife Ann Maree Parker had done to help staff in developing nations learn to work in emergency obstetrics care.
Since 2009, they had developed teaching modules for emergency obstetric care, and delivered them in a "teach the teacher" format so the knowledge could be disseminated to villages and other health districts across the developing world.
Advertisement
One area that benefitted from their expertise was Soe, a poverty-stricken town in West Timor where the Mother Ignacia Hospital has been established by Dr O'Rourke and other supporters.
Dr O'Rourke said an education centre planned to be built at the Mother Ignacia Hospital would now be called the Dr Peter Scott Educational Centre.
It was a fitting tribute to Dr Scott's "passion and commitment to teaching emergency obstetric skills in the developing world".
Sister Bernadette, who is in charge of the Mother Ignacia Hospital in West Timor, said Dr Scott had left a huge impression on its staff.
Midwives at the hospital had told her the way Dr Scott taught them made them want to learn.
Advertisement
They felt such "deep loss but what you have shared will stay and remain with us".
Sister Bernadette said Dr Scott's contribution had saved many lives in West Timor and Indonesia.
Her heartfelt response to his death was: "Dr Peter, you are a joyful, happiness person; also smiling, laughter and very patient and very humble person.
"We will always remember you and miss you Dr Peter Scott."
Dr O'Rourke said Dr Scott had been "a true friend to many".
A gentle soul, he had "loved people, reading, music, yoga and meditation".
Advertisement
Dr Scott, writing for the O&G magazine in 2013, outlined the disparity in care between developed and developing nations and how that motivated his work.
He said then "the greatest challenge in women's health in the world today is addressing the travesty of maternal mortality in the developing world, where every minute a woman dies as a result of pregnancy and childbirth".
Dr O'Rourke said Dr Scott had left a huge legacy.
"I am sure a little piece of Peter will live on in the heart of everyone who met him," he said.
Advertisement
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.