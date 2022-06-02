Times Past: June 3, 1983

Thirteen tonnes of soil sat on a footpath near Bunda Street in Civic on this day in 1983. The Department of Territories and Local Government had dumped the prime soil for Canberrans to take, free of charge, for use in their gardens in support of World Environment Day.
The Environment Day's theme that year was "Save Our Soils", and the department was making an effort to alert Canberrans of the need for conservation. The soil was a representation of the amount which is lost from a hectare of land due to urban development, according to a sign stuck in the middle of the heap. The soil would typically cost $9 per cubic metre, and was made up of a mix of compost ingredients. The senior agronomist of the conservation and agriculture section of the department, Mr Barry Griffiths, had come up with the idea to put the free soil in Civic.
"We just wanted to make people aware of the need for soil conservation and we thought this the best way," he said.
