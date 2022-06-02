Times Past: June 3, 1983

The Environment Day's theme that year was "Save Our Soils", and the department was making an effort to alert Canberrans of the need for conservation. The soil was a representation of the amount which is lost from a hectare of land due to urban development, according to a sign stuck in the middle of the heap. The soil would typically cost $9 per cubic metre, and was made up of a mix of compost ingredients. The senior agronomist of the conservation and agriculture section of the department, Mr Barry Griffiths, had come up with the idea to put the free soil in Civic.