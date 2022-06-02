The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 3, 1983

By Isabella Gillespie
June 2 2022 - 2:00pm
Thirteen tonnes of soil sat on a footpath near Bunda Street in Civic on this day in 1983. The Department of Territories and Local Government had dumped the prime soil for Canberrans to take, free of charge, for use in their gardens in support of World Environment Day.

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

