Hall markets on Sunday - no ticket required

The Harley Hall markets are on this Sunday from 10am to 3pm - no ticket required.
Patrons previously had to pre-purchase a ticket as part of the COVID response but that has now been lifted. Entry is back to just a gold coin donation, which goes to Hartley Lifecare's disability services.
The markets are held at the picturesque Hall showground in Canberra's north.
Find everything from fresh produce to baked goods; plants to furniture; dog treats to pottery. Also BBQs and live entertainment on the day.
