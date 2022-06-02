The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hall markets on Sunday - no ticket required

Updated June 2 2022 - 3:36am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You might need more than a T-shirt this weekend but rug up and enjoy all the Hall markets have to offer on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

The Harley Hall markets are on this Sunday from 10am to 3pm - no ticket required.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.