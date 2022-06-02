The Canberra Times
Guess How Much I Love You live on stage

Updated June 2 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:04am
This pair of hares is truly adorable. Guess How Much I Love You is now live on stage in Canberra.

Escape the winter elements with the whimsical delight that is the live stage version of Guess How Much I Love You, which has three performances at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday.

