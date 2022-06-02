Guess How Much I Love You live on stage

Escape the winter elements with the whimsical delight that is the live stage version of Guess How Much I Love You, which has three performances at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday.
Parents and children are probably well familiar with the adorable adventures of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare through Sam McBratney's books and the ensuing cartoon series.
Now the woodlands and the gentle relationships are brought to life by CDP Kids, the team behind the Australian tours of The Gruffalo, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Spot.
The shows on Saturday are at 10am, noon and 3pm.
Tickets are available from www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au, by phone 6275 2700 or from the box office in Civic Square.
