ACT Policing is seeking public assistance to identify a person on a phone call associated with a drug importation in 2021.
A package sent from Nigeria was intercepted by Australian Border Force officers based in Sydney in November 2021.
Initial testing of the package indicated it contained approximately one kilogram of cocaine concealed with the packaging.
The matter was referred to ACT Policing as the delivery address was in Canberra.
The cocaine was removed and replaced with an inert substance, and the package was forwarded to an address in Gordon.
A 23-year-old man was arrested when he attempted to receive the package and he is currently before the court for that matter.
As part of continuing investigations, detectives from the ACT Policing Drugs and Organised Crime Team lawfully obtained a telephone call believed to have been made by a person associated with the cocaine importation.
Police have now released the audio of the phone call on Thursday and are seeking public assistance to identify the person who made the call.
Anyone who can identify the caller is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference 6955736. Information can be provided anonymously.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
