Jerrabomberra Heights residents are in the dark about whether they will be able to send their children to the new Jerrabomberra High School next year.
The new high school is meant to cater for 500 students initially, with year 7 and 8 students able to enrol for term 1, 2023.
However, little construction has occurred on the site and families are worried about whether their children will have a place at the school.
People living south of Edwin Land Parkway have already received enrolment forms, which are due on June 17, but those living to the north are in limbo.
Jerrabomberra Public School P&C president Kylie Prescott said the community deserved answers.
"Our community remains very anxious, frustrated and angry with the lack of information coming from the Department of Education," Ms Prescott said.
"The school was announced in 2018. We are now June 2022 and the school zoning remains unclear.
"We've heard nothing, it's not good enough."
Jo-Anne Rees wants to enrol her son but does not know if or when Jerrabomberra High School will be accepting out of area enrolments.
"I have a son who does have problem with anxiety and the idea of him not going to high school with his friends causes him a lot of stress," Mrs Rees said.
"It does make it really difficult when our kids have been to school with their friends from kindy and potentially they can't go to high school with them in a school that's two kilometres away."
She said parents wanted a decision either way so they could start preparing for a back up plan, whether that was going to Karabar High or trying to enrol at a private school.
There was strong backlash from residents when the new enrolment zone for the new high school and existing primary school was announced in late March.
Newly elected member for Monaro Nichole Overall negotiated with the NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and the education department to have the zoning reversed for Jerrabomberra Public School.
An online consultation process was hastily organised and Ms Overall promised a community meeting to discuss the school enrolment zones.
Opposition education spokeswoman Prue Car said no Jerrabomberra student should be blocked from attending the high school that was promised to the community.
"The current NSW government have caused unnecessary stress for hundreds of families with these poor decisions," Ms Car said.
A Department of Education spokeswoman said the department was still consulting with the community about the intake for the new high school.
"Intake areas will be set to ensure that all schools have an equitable distribution of student enrolments, staff and resources to support student learning," she said.
"The department is considering the feedback raised through the consultation process to determine the future intake areas for the schools in the local network, including for the new high school.
"An outcome of the review will be provided once the consultation has been considered."
Ms Overall declined to answer questions regarding a date for the community meeting and whether the enrolment zone had been finalised for 2023.
Ms Prescott said the department was stonewalling the community after they submitted more than 1000 pieces of correspondence by the April 8 deadline for consultation.
"It's a disgrace the way the department is treating the community," she said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
