Pull up your socks to help some docs on Crazysocks4docs Day

Crazysocks4docs Day is on Friday - make sure you have yours on.
The Crazysocks4docs Trust Foundation was established to fulfil Melbourne cardiologist Geoff Toogood's vision of breaking down the stigma around mental health issues in doctors and health professionals.
He started the foundation after experiencing his own depression and anxiety and to prevent the suicide of doctors around the world.
The pressure on medical professionals has only increased in the era of COVID.
Crazysocks4docs Day is about raising awareness of the mental health of all doctors and health practitioners around the world, and driving positive change.
One of this year's themes is "turning talk into tangible action".
Wear your crazy pair of socks today, take a photo and share it to social media with the hashtag #crazysocks4docs
Sock company Sock Me is also donating $2 to the Crazysocks4docs Trust Foundation for every pair of socks purchased until June 30.
You can find them here
