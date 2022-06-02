The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Crazysocks4docs Day is on Friday

Updated June 2 2022 - 7:53am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pull up your socks to help some docs on Crazysocks4docs Day

Crazysocks4docs Day is on Friday - make sure you have yours on.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.