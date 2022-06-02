The Canberra Times
It's time the government got serious on women's issues

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
The sheer uselessness of Tony Abbott was never made more clear than when he moved the Office for Women (OfW) into the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. He wasn't interested in fixing any of the challenges which beset women in Australia - but he wanted to use that performance to make OfW look like it mattered. It became an artifice of breakfasts and award ceremonies, instead of a dynamic generator of policy which would crush the gender pay gap, expand women's participation in the workforce and defeat sexual harassment at work.

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

