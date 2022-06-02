If he sticks with the "tough love" approach he outlined on Wednesday where he effectively ruled out extending the fuel price excise cut beyond September 28, the Albanese government's standing will take a hit when the cost of petrol and diesel goes up by around 22 cents a litre. But if he were to announce an extension he would immediately be attacked by the opposition, economists and the media for running up billions of dollars more in debt to deal with a "short term" problem.

