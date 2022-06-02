The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Winter of discontent looms for Labor

By The Canberra Times
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unfortunate consequence of moving from opposition to government in what are euphemistically called "interesting times" is that the incoming administration is immediately responsible for everything it has spent the last three years accusing its predecessors of bungling.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.