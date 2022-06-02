The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

National Capital Authority lashed over 'insufficient' tender process: Australian National Audit Office report

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:07am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auditor-General Grant Hehir. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The National Capital Authority has received a lashing by the audit office for failing to show "value for money" after handing out more than $20 million in limited contracts, in its first audit in more than 13 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.