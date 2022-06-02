While the pollies on Capital Hill were debating and passing laws for the nation, another legislative process was underway at Theodore Primary School.
The school's student parliament decided late last year that it wanted to build a free community library for people to take a book and leave a book.
Advertisement
Rachel Dawes, 11, who was elected as an education minister, said her team wrote a bill that was passed by the lower house.
It then went to the senate, comprised of the teachers, and finally got the approval of the governor-general, the school's principal.
"With the community library, we wanted to encourage more students and locals to read more and to make reading more fun," Miss Dawes said.
"It came alive last year and then we had to wait a bit for the government to let us put it out."
The student leaders found a suitable cupboard and held a design competition.
Gracee Keed, 12, won the competition for the front of the library, while Octavia Viski, 6, had her design painted on the sides.
The library was installed outside the school gates and features the school's mascot, Theo the koala.
Miss Keed, who was elected as prime minister, said there weren't many free libraries in the area.
"This is a pretty good idea since it's almost the first one that I've seen. People can come here, it's unique, one of a kind," she said.
"You're free to come here anytime, it's always open."
READ MORE:
Acting principal Nathan Pepper said the students navigated their way through developing the proposal, sourcing equipment and liaising with the school business manager and groundsman to achieve their goal.
"We were really proud of the way that they've taken that on board and excelled in it. And it's something that's quite authentic," Mr Pepper said.
"It's not just something that's in the school, it's something that's contributing to the community."
Mr Pepper said it was a great project to work on collaboratively after spending time in remote learning last year.
"With this, they had to do writing, there was maths involved ... pulling together all those different disciplines. We're finding that that's increasing the student engagement across the school."
Advertisement
The free library has been well received by the school community, and needed to be restocked just days after it opened.
Miss Dawes said it had been difficult to get the bill passed, but it was a nice gift for the year 6 students to leave to the school.
"They have thought that it's a really great idea. And so we hope that they follow our advice to go get some books, go home, read it, come back, and enjoy reading."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.