Food trucks and market stalls will be among the big beneficiaries of an ACT government decision to permanently ditch hawker permit fees, in a move the government said would support small businesses in the territory.
Business Minister Tara Cheyne said the fees for the permits were waived during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to encourage more outdoor business activity, with an additional 21 small businesses applying for a permit under the free scheme.
"Many popular Canberra businesses have started out as food vans or market stalls, before establishing permanent business shop fronts. This fee abolishment is another way the ACT government is removing barriers for people to start their own business," Ms Cheyne said.
Operators will still need to apply for a permit but will no longer have to pay monthly fees that ranged between $24.95 for hawkers with no vehicles to $147.80 for hawkers with large vehicles. Permits are issued for a period of up to three years.
Figures provided by the ACT government showed there were 53 active hawker permits in the ACT. This covered coffee and ice-cream vans, along with other operators, such as a mobile bicycle repair firm.
Kimberley Ohayon, the founder of the Pop Inn, welcomed the permanent fee reduction, and said the decision showed the government was committed to supporting innovative businesses.
"New and established businesses will benefit from this announcement - it shows the government is listening to small business and looking for ways to make doing business easier. This will help create more opportunity to activate public places and for businesses to engage with the community across Canberra," Ms Ohayon said.
The Pop Inn, an award-winning moveable wine bar, has operated in Canberra for more than five years.
There are 43 people full-time hawker permits in the ACT and 10 periodic permits, which cover seasonal fruit and flower sellers along with Christmas tree stalls.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
