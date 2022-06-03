The Canberra Times
Age of the Dragon

If it can win friends, China can put bases on our doorstep

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
June 3 2022 - 2:00am
Close to its own territory, China's military power is fearfully hot. But China can't project much strength into the central or south Pacific.

Get used to it: sooner or later China will have at least one military base in the Pacific.

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

