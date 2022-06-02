The Canberra Times

Labor's 2030 climate targets 'a lot better' but need work, ex-fire chiefs say

By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
Chris Bowen. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Top former emergency leaders are hopeful Labor's emissions reduction plans will be "a reset" for the climate crisis, following years of being iced out by the former Coalition government.

