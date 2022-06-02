Four killed in US hospital shooting

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the US in recent weeks.
Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead and said the shooter also was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Advertisement
The spate of recent gun violence across the country, including the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school eight days ago by an 18-year-old gunman carrying an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, has led to Democratic leaders amplifying their calls for greater restrictions on guns, while Republicans are emphasising more security at schools.
The divide mirrors a partisan split that has stymied action in Congress and many state capitols over how best to respond to a record-high number of gun-related deaths in the US.
It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault in Tulsa, Dalgleish said.
"It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene," Dalgleish said. "The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that's what led them to the second floor."
Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received on Wednesday afternoon and made contact with the gunman roughly five minutes later.
"I was very happy with what we know so far regarding the response of our officers," Dalgleish said.
The length of time it took police officers in Uvalde, Texas, to engage the gunman during last week's deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School has become a key focus of that investigation.
Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also multiple people were wounded and the medical complex was a "catastrophic scene".
Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.
St Francis Health System locked down its campus because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building.
The building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre. Dalgleish said an orthopedic clinic was also located on the second floor where officers discovered the shooter and several victims.
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.
A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.
The shooting also comes just more than two weeks after shooting at a Buffalo supermarket by a white man who is accused of killing 10 black people in a racist attack.
The recent Memorial Day weekend saw multiple mass shootings nationwide, even as single-death incidents accounted for most gun fatalities.
Since January, there have been 12 shootings where four or more people have been killed, according to The Associated Press-USA Today-Northeastern University mass killing database.
Those shootings have left 76 dead, including 31 adults and children in Buffalo and Texas, the database says. The death toll does not include the suspects in the shootings.
Advertisement
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.