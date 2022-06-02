The Canberra Times

Four killed in US hospital shooting

Updated June 2 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:32am
Police responded to reported of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the US in recent weeks.

Local News

