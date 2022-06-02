The Canberra Times

Treasurer flags more cost of living relief

By Dominic Giannini
June 2 2022 - 7:35am
Jim Chalmers says his first budget in October, for the 2022/23 year, will help lower living costs.

A cost of living relief package that goes beyond the current measures will be unveiled in Labor's first budget in October, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says.

