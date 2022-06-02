The Canberra Times
Opinion

Kevin Rudd: I don't believe Peter Dutton regrets walking out on the Apology to the Stolen Generations

By Kevin Rudd
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd leads a minute's silence on February 13, 2008, after delivering an Apology to the Aboriginal people for injustices committed over two centuries of white settlement. Picture: Getty Images

Australians should be deeply concerned that Peter Dutton - the man who proudly marched out on the Apology to Indigenous Australians - stands unopposed within the Liberal Party as its alternative prime minister.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.