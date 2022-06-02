Aspen Island has been lit in purple to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to rename the island in her honour.
The ACT has joined other Commonwealth capital cities and the United Kingdom in sending out the beacon as the Platinum Jubilee marks Her Majesty's historic 70-year reign.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of Australians, and is expected to rename Aspen Island on Saturday.
"I look forward to officially renaming Aspen Island to Queen Elizabeth II Island later this week as a mark of Australia's appreciation and respect for Her Majesty," he said.
"Today I have the great privilege of lighting a beacon as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons and to commence Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Australia."
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated from June 2-5 and includes the illumination of buildings and monuments across Australia in royal purple.
Governor-General David Hurley and his wife Linda will be in London representing Australians at the celebrations over the weekend.
A contingent from Australia's Federation Guard is also in London to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
