Australian Red Cross data has revealed the ACT is the most generous of all states and territories, with residents of postcode 2602 the biggest donors of all.
The more than 5 per cent of residents giving to the Red Cross earned the ACT the jurisdiction with the highest number per capita, according to donor data from the last three and a half years.
The ACT postcode 2602, covering Dickson, Lyneham, O'Connor, Watson, Ainslie, Downer and Hackett, was the second most generous in the country, with 2006 people donating a total $1.130 million to charity.
Queensland postcode 4350, taking in 44 suburbs, gave the most with 4350 people donating $1.135 million.
Women and those in low-income areas continue to show their generosity.- Poppy Brown
When combined with corporate donations, $586.95 million was donated to the Australian Red Cross from January 1, 2019 to May 2022.
Australian Red Cross operations director Poppy Brown said non-corporate data showed the equivalent of a $25 donation for every resident of the capital.
Women gave more and donated more often than men. People in low-income areas gave as much as those in wealthy areas, as a percentage of their area's median income, and more than those in middle-income areas,
Ms Poppy Brown said this had been the case throughout 2020 and 2021, despite women and people on lower incomes being disproportionally affected by the pandemic, the rising cost of living and slow wage growth.
"And this trend is growing. In the first four months of 2022, a period marked by significant disasters, with unprecedented floods in Queensland and New South Wales and multiple international crises, women and those in low-income areas continue to show their generosity, already donating a total of $21 million to Red Cross," she said.
Across Australia, 74,484 women gave $13.83 million from January to May, compared to 55,948 men who gave $10.68 million.
Ms Brown said Red Cross was grateful for support from every part of the community.
"Every single dollar from every single donor helps make a real difference, whether it's children donating their pocket money, people giving $5 or $10 when they can, or people and corporates making large donations, including bequests.
"That support from so many means we can not only respond to disasters at home and overseas, but also support migrants and refugees, work with people who are homeless, and help older Australians overcome loneliness and isolation," she said.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
