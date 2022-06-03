The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

June 3: ACT records 729 new cases of coronavirus

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There has been a small drop in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the latest reporting period, while hospitalisations remain steady.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.